DANVILLE
MARBLE, Mark William, 59, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating.
THOMAS, Winifred Lillian, 96, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Danville. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Friday May 20, 2022 at the Rossville Church of Christ, 514 E. Attica St., Rossville, with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the church.
CHRISMAN
STARK, Sharon Lee, 79, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home. Memorial service will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Paris, Ill., at a later date.
WESTVILLE
BRYANT, Terry Dean, 74, passed away at 9:48 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Robison Chapel.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.
HOWARD, William passed away November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Church of the Holy Trinity. Visitation: 10:30-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Military honors at Sunset Memorial Park following.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
GAYLEN, Jeri Michelle, 57, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. There will be no services.
