These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BRANDENBURG, Abigail Marie, 26, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at New Life Church in Danville. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.
CUNNINGHAM, Dorothy Loretta, 94, passed away May 9, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Second Church of Christ, 3550 E. Voorhees St., with Greg Taylor officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Burial: Walnut Corner Cemetery.
DREWS, Carolyn S., passed away May 5, 2022. Services will be private.
HENDRICKSON, Dean Thomas, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Southside Church of Christ, 611 S. Forrest St., with Dave Martin officiating.
HUNSAKER, Norma Jane, 100, passed away at home on Monday, May 9, 2022. Services will be private.
JOHNSON, William Erick, 66, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Parkland Hospice in Dallas, Tex. There will be no services.
GEORGETOWN
JACKSON, Donna, 91, passed away at 7:21 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at her home. Services will be private.
HOOPESTON
KEITH, Sally Jo, 81, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
PENFIELD
LEFEVER, Pauline, 98, died May 11, 2022 at home. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Stearns Cemetery in Fithian.
ROSSVILLE
MISNER, Terry, 61, passed away at 12:48 A.M., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mann’s Chapel in Rossville with Pastor Gary Milton officiating.
CAYUGA, Ind.
CHEUVRONT, Cameron A., 16, passed away at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Union Hospital Clinton emergency room. Visitation: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 15, 2022 at North Vermillion High School gymnasium. Funeral: 3 p.m. EDT Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Vermillion High School gymnasium with Kevin Cox officiating. Burial: Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, Ind.
COVINGTON, Ind.
VREDENBURGH, Billie, 89, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind., with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. EDT on Sunday May 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.