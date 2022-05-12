These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
GOBLE, Frances, 68, passed away May 10, 2022. No services are scheduled.
HUNSAKER, Norma J., 100, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Villas of Hollybrook. Arrangements are pending.
KEELE, Dorothy Mae, 91, passed away on Dec. 14, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
WELLINGTON
UPPINGHOUSE, Tammy, 57, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home. There will be no services.
