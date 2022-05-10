DANVILLE
BUTCHER, Gene, 84, passed away May 5, 2022. Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Danville First Church of the Nazarene.
HENDRICKSON, D. Thomas, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Southside Church of Christ, 611 S. Forrest St., with David Martin officiating.
JONES, Emma Jane, 70, passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Arcadia Care. No services are scheduled.
O’BRIEN, Vincent, 66, passed away May 4, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Memorial service: 2 p.m. on June 11, 2022 at O’Brien’s Corner Tavern.
GEORGETOWN
PEELMAN, Roland, 90, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Pastor James blue officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
KEITH, Sally Jo, 81, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
MOORE, Tammy Irene, 57, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. There will be no services.
WELLINGTON
UPPINGHOUSE, Tammy, 57, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
MARQUESS, Michael James, 81, passed away May 6, 2022. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Boulevard, Lafayette, Ind. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.