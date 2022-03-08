These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
LOPEZ, Enrique, 68, passed away at 7:11 a.m. on March 2, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. Services will be private.
MATHERS, Mildred Andrews, 91, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on March 5, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Celebration of life: 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Jason Schimke officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
STEVENS, Linda, 72, passed away March 5, 2022.
CATLIN
AMES, Thomas, 69, passed away March 2, 2022. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at the Tilton Community Center.
ROSSVILLE
HUGHES, Debra Lynn, 70, passed away at 7:51 p.m. Saturday March 5, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
CAYUGA, Ind.
DOWERS, Veatrice, 82, passed away March 6, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. EST Thursday March 10, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy C. Dowers officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. EST Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
LECLAIRE, Anna, 91, passed away at 8:02 a.m. EST Sunday March 6, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending.
