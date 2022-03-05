These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HAAS, Lois M., 97, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services will be private.
KONIECZKI, Katie, 36, passed away March 3, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Bowan Schmitt officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
MONTGOMERY, Lana G., 79, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
AMES, Thomas, 69, passed away March 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
CORNETT, James B., 95, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
STATON, James Jr., 69, died February 28, 2022. Funeral services: 2 p.m. March 7, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
OAKWOOD
CROW, Dennis, 79, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at home. There will be no services.
PAXTON
RAIHALA, Charlene Winifred, 87, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at New Journey Residence in Biwabik, Minn. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2022 at Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township, Minn.SIDELL
NORFLEET, Barbara Jo, 82, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
MEEKER, Raymond Harris Jr., 74, died at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
WESTVILLE
MAYBERRY, Betty Darlene, 72, passed away February 20, 2022 at home. A celebration of life will be scheduled in May.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
WILLIAMS, Betty Jean, 72, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Bickford Senior Living in Crawfordsville, Ind. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Sterling Christian Church with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at the church. Burial: Bonebrake Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
POTTER, Richard Louis, 86, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Ind. Funeral: 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the West Lebanon Christian Church with Minister Bruce Thorsbrough officiating. Interment: West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Celebration of life: 5-8 p.m. at the Beef House Restaurant in Covington, Ind.
