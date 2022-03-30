These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HOWELL, Samuel Edward, 87, passed away March 2, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery.
KING, Patty Jo, 61, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Arcadia Nursing Home. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at First Baptist Church.
PRUITT, Patricia, 52, passed away March 25, 2022 at home. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Knapp officiating.
FAIRMOUNT
BRAY, Odell L., 97, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services will be private.
FITHIAN
CLEM, Melvin, 82, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Freese Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sidney.
HOOPESTON
FLIPPIN, Wylie, 87, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. No services will be held.
INDIANOLA
JOHNSON, Jackie L. 79, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services will be private.
WELLINGTON
CALDWELL, Shirley, 83, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating.
CAYUGA, Ind.
MORGAN, Eileen Evelyn, 84, passed away at 11:17 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Union Hospital in Clinton, Ind. Funeral: 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, April 2, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home with Greg Taylor and Dale DeNeal officiating. Burial: Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind. Visitation: Noon EDT Saturday, April 2, 2022 until time of services at the funeral home.
COVINGTON, Ind.
GROSS, Robert, 92, passed away on March 28, 2021 at home. Visitation: 2-3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home. Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery.
TALBERT, Melanie passed away March 28, 2022. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. EST Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Covington United Methodist Church. Funeral will be private.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
HOAGLAND, Kathryn Lucille, 91, passed away at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation and funeral were Monday, March 28, 2022. Burial: Osborn Prairie Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.