These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
PRUITT, Patricia, 52, passed away March 25, 2022 at home. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Knapp officiating.
FAIRMOUNT
PUZEY ZEIGLER, Annette Gay, 72, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Colonial Manor. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Catlin Church of Christ. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
FITHIAN
CLEM, Melvin, 82, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Freese Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sidney.
GEORGETOWN
BONOMO, Barbara Evelyn, 93, passed away at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Rev. James Blue officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the chapel.
HOOPESTON
FLIPPIN, Wylie, 87, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. No services will be held.
WELLINGTON
CALDWELL, Shirley, 83, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
RICHARDSON, Donald, 84, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
HOAGLAND, Kathryn Lucille, 91, passed away at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation and funeral were Monday, March 28, 2022. Burial: Osborn Prairie Cemetery.
