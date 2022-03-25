These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COOK, Michelle, 42, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Visitation: 1-2 p.m., March 29, 2022 at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, N.C. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. March 29, 2022 in the funeral home chapel.
GARRETT, William, 73, passed away at 10:18 a.m. on March 11, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
IERARDI, Edward, 75, passed away March 21, 2022 at his home. Memorial service: 4 p.m. on March 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
QUALEY, Kathleen Ann, 72, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home. Memorial visitation: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home.
SEARING, Margaret, 94, passed away at 5:07 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
FITHIAN
WALZ, Lester, 80, passed away on March 9, 2022. Memorial service: 4 p.m. on April 3, 2022 at Vermilion Heights Christian Church. Visitation: 3:30-4 p.m. at the church.
COVINGTON, Ind.
RICHARDSON, Mary Ellen, 86, passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home. Services will be private.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
VERHOEVEN, Linda, 62, passed away at 11:06 p.m. in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 29, 2022 with Pastor Brenda McIntosh officiating. Burial: Rossville Cemetery in Rossville, Ill.
