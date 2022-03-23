These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
COLBY, Frieda, 100, passed away on March 20, 2022 at Colonial Manor. Visitation: 10-11 a. m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Burial: Gordon Cemetery.
KENTNER, Patricia, 92, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bismarck United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
SEARING, Margaret Mary, 94, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
CRABTREE, Clifford, 55, passed away at 3:37 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
JOSEPH, John Glen, 55, passed away at 12 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
MCCLAIN, Charles, 24, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home with Jay Sorrell officiating. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
HILLSBORO, Ind.
FOSTER, Gordon William, 85, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. David Rasner officiating. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
KINGMAN, Ind.
STONEBRAKER, Ramona, 91, passed away March 21, 2022 at her home. Graveside service: 4 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Coopers Chapel Cemetery in Veedersburg, Ind.
