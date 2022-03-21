These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HALL, Jeanette, 78, passed away March 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Sovereign Grace Fellowship, 115 W. North St.
JOHNSON, Ruth, 93, passed away March 19, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Pavlick officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
LOMAX, Ricky Joe Sr., 61, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Assembly of Danville, 428 N. Walnut St., with Pastors James Ford and Doug Knapp officiating. Burial: Bethel Cemetery.
MCNEESE, Marilyn, 86, passed away March 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Martin officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
MONTGOMERY, Lana, 79, passed away March 2, 2022. Celebration of life: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home.
NEWBERRY, John, 81, passed away March 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
CHRISMAN
SCHABOWSKI, Thelma Dean (Netherton), 93, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Celebration of life: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Fireside Event Space, 400 Lyons Rd., Westville, Illinois.
HOOPESTON
NEWMAN, Andrew, 59, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10-12 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
JAMAICA
WAGLE, Richard, 70, passed away at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10-12 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Funeral: 12 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the chapel with Jeremy Shumate officiating. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Danville.
TILTON
STABLER, Philip, 34, passed away March 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
BANN, Barbara, 87, passed away at 7:01 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SPIERING, Ronald, 68, died at 10:34 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sunset’s Covington Chapel with Pastor Andy Harkleroad officiating. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.