These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COTTLE, Mary A. (Baumgart), 67, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on March 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Celebration of Life: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the American Legion Post 210.
GOBLE, Keith Edward, 64, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
HAGLEY, John D., 85, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Jim Boudouris officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
HOWELL, Samuel Edward, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
LAWYER, Joseph Francis, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
STIMAC, Donald, 87, passed away at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services will be private.
WALKER, James Franklin, 79, passed away at 12:53 p.m. on March 15, 2022. Services will be private.
CHAMPAIGN
BURGOON, James Joseph, 59, passed away at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.
CHRISMAN
ANDREWS, Sharon Lee, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.
SCHABOWSKI, Thelma Dean, 93, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Arrangements are pending.
SIDELL
THOMAS, Ricky Sr., 72, passed away March 15, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Sidell Assembly UPC. Visitation: 9 a.m. March 21, 2022 at Sidell Assembly UPC. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.
TILTON
MCCLAIN, Ethel Geneva, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 11-1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
WILLIAMSON, Diana Lynn, 72, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at The United Church of Tilton.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
BOSWELL, William A., 82, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Funeral: 2 p.m. EDT Monday, March 21, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., with Ashton Stewart officiating. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. EDT Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Miller Cemetery in Lodi, Ind.
