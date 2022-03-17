DANVILLE
HALL, Jeanette, 78, passed away March 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOEPKER, Colleen, 91, passed away Friday March 11, 2022. Virtual memorial: 1 p.m. MT Saturday, March 19, 2022.
KIMBALL, Jack, 93, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on March 15, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Sunset funeral Home and Cremation Center. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
KRAGE, Robert, 64, passed away March 15, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home.
STEELE, Arline, 92, passed away on March 10, 2022 in Cape Coral, Fl. Graveside service: 11-11:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
CATLIN
PIERCE, Richard, 81, passed away March 15, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
GRAY, Lila, 93, passed away at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
SIDELL
THOMAS, Ricky, 72, passed away March 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
HOWIE, Doris, 90, passed away on March 13, 2022 in Rocky Point, N.C. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday March 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park following services.
COVINGTON, Ind.
DELP, Eunice, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Funeral: 12 p.m. EDT Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home with Pastor Gregg McDonald officiating.
