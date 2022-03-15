These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BASZIS, Pauline, 84, passed away at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Funeral: 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Bo Schmidt officiating.
GALE, Jerry, 88, passed away on March 12, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor James Yonkers officiating.
STEVENS, John, 60, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
WIGGINS, William, 81, passed away at 3:13 a.m. on March 12, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral: 1 p.m. at the church.
CATLIN
BOEN, Virginia, 88, passed away. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Kiley Garrison officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
FAIRMOUNT
RICHARDSON, Philip George, 77, passed away March 11, 2022. Services: 12 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Ind. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 and 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery.
FITHIAN
FLANNERY, Cathy Lynn, 70, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Services: 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Muncie Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. at the church. Burial: Oakhill Cemetery at a later date.
GEORGETOWN
JENNINGS, Keith, 63, passed away March 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOMER
STROHL, Adora, 95, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Country Health and Rehab. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Davis Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Gordon officiating.
HOOPESTON
LEIGH, Lila, 92, passed away at 6:38 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence at Autumn Fields Adult Community. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the First Church of God with Pastor Micah Mobley officiating. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
REMPFER, Beverly, 82, passed away March 1, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life will take place in Indiana later this spring.
