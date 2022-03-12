These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COLLINS, Caren Sue, 76, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday March 6, 2022 as OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. No services to be held at this time.
DARBY, David, 79, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
MAES, Benjamin, 34, passed away on March 10, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. March 17, 2022 at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay, Wisc. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wis.
STEVENS, Linda Marie, 72, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Forest Glen Edgewood Center in Georgetown, Ill.
WILLOUGHBY, Teresa Ann, 66, passed away March 9, 2022 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. Visitation: 11-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
GREER, William Dale, 63, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
HOOPESTON
ARNOLD, Dorothy Carol, 87, passed away at 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: private. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
INDIANOLA
HIGH, Marie Louise, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Michael Cemetery with Ted Shearer officiating.
RIDGE FARM
COPSY, Donald, 90, passed away March 9, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor James Blue officiating.
FRANCIS, James, 81, passed away at 5:57 a.m. on March 9, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. Visitation: 10-12 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Pilot Grove Cemetery.
CAYUGA, Ind.
LECLAIRE, Anna, 91, passed away at 8:02 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
YOUNG, Betty Louise, 96, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Ramona Trover officiating. Burial: Rush Creek Cemetery in Tangier, Ind.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SWINGLE, Darleen, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home.Visitation: 1-3 p.m. EST at Salem United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. EST at the church with Pastor Ralph Brian officiating.
