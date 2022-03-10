These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BRYANT, Branden Michael, 30, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. EST Friday, March 11, 2022 from at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. Cremation will be accorded following visitation.
COLLINS, Caren Sue, 76, passed away March 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
SARGEANT, Thomas Allen, 56, passed away March 1, 2022 in Urbana. Celebration of life: 11-1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church.
FITHIAN
WALZ, Lester, 80, passed away March 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
ROSSVILLE
HUGHES, Debra Lynn, 70, passed away at 7:51 p.m. Saturday March 5, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the funeral home with Larry Baughn officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
KINGMAN, Ind.
PATTERSON, Lowell William, 89, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at First Christian Church in Harrisburg, Ill. Burial: Fraternal Cemetery.
MARSHFIELD, Ind.
FOX, Richard, 75, died at 9:55 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. EST Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in the chapel at the funeral home with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
RAMEY, Duaine Addison, 83, passed away March 6, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 11-1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg, Ind. Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor John Frey officiating. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery in Georgetown, Ill., with military honors by the American Legion Post #288 and the U.S. Navy.
