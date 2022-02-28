These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BUTLER, Beverly Jean, 88, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home with Donald Patterson officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
HAMILTON, William “Bill”, 82, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on February 24, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Bo officiating.
MILLS, Bonnie, 72, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
O’NEAL, Joan (Jody), passed away February 21, 2022 in Conway, Ark. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Ark. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Springhill Cemetery in Danville.
WAKELEY, Bruce Allen passed away February 23, 2022 in his home. There will be no services.
WHITE, Albert LeRoy, 80, passed away at 2:44 p.m. on February 25, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
GILLUM, Jackie “Jack”, 83, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 in the chapel at Grady Funeral Home with Pastor James Elrod officiating.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
HOCKENBERRY, Lawrence Wayne, 68, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Maus Funeral Home in Attica, Ind. with Chaplain Freddy Bird and Mike Stultz officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Williamsport.
