These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DRAKE, Tim Allen, 65, died at 4:16 p.m. on June 20 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on July 1 at Grace Community Church. Services: 11 a.m. at the church with Jeremy McLaughlin officiating.
NETHERLY, Janet Louise, 79, died on Friday, June 23. Visitation: 1–2 p.m. on June 29 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Services: 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
OLIVER, Kathy, 70, died at 5:52 p.m. on June 8 at Hawthorne Inn. Services: 4:30-6:30 p.m. on June 29 in Wesley Commons at St. James United Methodist Church.
WATSON, James “Larry”, 81, passed away at 4:05 a.m. on June 23 at The Waters of Covington in Covington, Ind. A private gravesite service will be held at Potomac Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.