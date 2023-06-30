These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
FORBECK, Deborah L., 68, passed away on June 26 at her home. Visitation: 9-10:30 a.m. on July 5 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Mass: 11 a.m. July 5 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Steven Loftus officiation. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
HORTON, Nancy Marie, 64, passed way on Tuesday, June 27 at OSA Sacred Heart in Danville. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A Memorial Visitation celebrating her life will be on July 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kruger Funeral home with eulogy being read at 1 p.m. Following the service, the celebration of life will continue at Sarge’s Tap.
THOMASON, Sharon “Diane” Thomason, 74, passed away on June 27 at 10:57 a.m. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on July 2 at Crossroads Christian Church: Service: 10 a.m. on June 3 at the church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park..
CATLIN
LOMAX, Betty K. 79, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on June 28 at the Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on July 3 at Robison Chapel. Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. on July 3 at Oakridge Cemetery with Rev. James Blue officiating.
