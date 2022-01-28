These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BALL-COX, Margaret, 98, passed away on January 22, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
KNIGHT, Ralph G., 76, passed away January 14, 2022. A graveside service will be noon on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Gordon Cemetery in Danville with Pastor Ken Pavelick officiating.
MURRAY, Bobbi J., 66, passed away at 5:34 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Phil Miller officiating. Visitation: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Chapel.
NELSON, Terry, 84, passed away January 24, 2022 in Urbana. A graveside service and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on February 4, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery
STARK, Judith A., 78 passed away on January 25, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of Life: Noon Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor Jeremy McLaughlin officiating. Visitation 10 a.m.-Noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
TURNER, M. Dennis, 89, passed away on January 26, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Farmers Chapel Church. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Johnson Cemetery in Danville.
OAKWOOD
SANDS, Loring B. “Larry”, died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Godley officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
SMITH, Joan 89, passed away January 24, 2022 in Danville. A graveside service will be at noon on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
RITTER, Thomas 55, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
MAHOMET
BEHRENS, Reta, dies January 27, 2022 at Bridle Brook in Mahomet. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sheldon Cemetery.
WELLINGTON
DALE, Connie, 75, passed away at 5:23 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
ATTICA, Ind.
LINDNER, Bonnie Patricia (McNinch), 84, passed away on January 26, 2022 at Autumn Trace Assisted Living. There will be no services and Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. is handling the arrangements.
TRAFALGAR, Ind.
HART, John Edward 90, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Private family service will be at a later date with burial at Rossburg Cemetery at New Point, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.