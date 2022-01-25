These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
NELSON, Terry, 84, passed away January 24, 2022 in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
SIMPKINS, Stephen Chester 65, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Edgewood Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Harmless officiating.
WARNER, Chris, 59, passed away January 23, 2022. Celebration of Life was Wednesday, January 26 at the Tilton Community Center.
CATLIN
GOOCH, Thomas E. Jr., 83, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
HOWE, Russell, 82, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at his home. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Reverend Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin.
HOOPESTON
BELL, Della D., 56, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Per her wishes, she was cremated. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with April Jones officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
PRATHER, Dorothy 85, passed away at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday January 25, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. A private family service will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
INDIANOLA
HUBBARD, Kenneth, 69, passed away January 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
OAKWOOD
SMITH, Joan 89, passed away January 24, 2022 in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
WESTVILLE
HART, Charlotte 96, passed away on January 22, 2022. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Westville with David Roberts-Mosser officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the church. Burial: McKendree Cemetery.
KIRCHNER, Wendy J., 57, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SCHMITT, Michael R. 90, passed away on January 11, 2022. There will be a memorial service announced for the spring followed by a celebration of life.
TUGGLE, Sue, 69, passed away on January 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington with Pastor Bob Fairchild officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Coles Creek Cemetery.
KINGMAN, Ind.
MILLER, Josephine Ann, 81, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Sanders Funeral Home in Kingman. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Centennial Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
HOBBS, Betty Lou 78, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, Ind. A private family service will be held with Pastor Rod Andrews officiating. Burial: Bethel Cemetery.
