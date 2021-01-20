These Obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BIAVA, Debra Lynn Hancock, 60, died Saturday, Jan. 9 at her home. According to her wishers, there will be no services and burial was private. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
BRISNEHAN, John C., 74, died Sunday, Jan. 17. According to his wishes he was cremated and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
BISMARCK
CLAYPOOL, Norma L., 84, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. Private family services will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home in Danville has been entrusted in handling arrangements.
HOOPESTON
PAJOR, Charles, died January 17, 2021, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston. Visitation will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blurtonfuneralhomes.com
OAKWOOD
BAILEY, Wyatt, 19, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. Visitation: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Messages and memories may be left on the Kruger-Coan-Pape website or the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.
SWANK, Michael G. 75, passed away Monday, Jan, 18 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
WESTVILLE
SLYKAS, Bill, died Dec. 22, 2020 at home in Avon, Ind. Slykas was born in Westville and graduated from Schlarman High School. He is survived by wife Joanne, sister Sylvia and four daughters.
CHARLESTON
PASS, William A., 58, died Thursday, Jan 7. A Memorial Gathering will be in Charleston at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IND.
STEWART, Alice Catherine (Divan) Priest Stewart, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. She resided in Crawfordsville, but grew up in Catlin. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville with the Rev. Vernon Dowell of Crawfordsville performing the service. Sunset Funeral Home in Danville is in charge of arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
HOFFMAN, Helen, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Family Care inpatient hospice. A small private funeral was held on Dec. 18 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Hunstville. She will ultimately be laid to rest in Covington's Mount Hope Cemetery.
UMPHENOUR, Gerald 'Gerry', 76, passed away Monday, Jan. 18 at VA Illiana Health Care Systems in Danville. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville with Pastor Kent Tibben officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
STEVENSON, Van Edwards, 76, died Jan. 17, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Ind. with his wife and daughter present. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. (EST) at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg with Pastor Tom Hunter officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at the Danville National Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, IND.
HENSLEY, Donald Lee, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Private graveside services will be held at West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
