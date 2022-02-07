These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
MORRIS, Henrietta, 63, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton
MULLEN, Billy Bert, 84, passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton.
TEBOCKHORST, Thomas, passed away February 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
CATLIN
MARTIN, Gene L, 93, passed away on February 5, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Catlin United Methodist Church with Reverend Zach LeCrone officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the church. Burial: Oak Ridge Cemetery in Catlin.
GEORGETOWN
MILLS, Jacqueline, 72, passed away February 3, 2022. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
HOOPESTON
CHERRY, Martha 92, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Heritage Health and Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
MCGINLEY, Marilyn 81, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
WILSON, Rex E., 83, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Arbor Rose of Monticello. Service: Noon Friday, Feburary 11, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Milton and Rev. Bud McMasters officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Friday February 11, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck.
RIDGE FARM
SPESARD, Wilbur, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana: Graveside Service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
CISSNA PARK
STEINER, Betty, 95, passed away at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
URBANA
WRIGHT, Ronnie 60, passed away January 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
WATSEKA
MARTINEZ, Molly, 76, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:13 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
CAYUGA, Ind.
MORGAN, Earl Otto, 84, passed away at 12:59 p.m. EST Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga with Greg Taylor and Dale DeNeal officiating. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
COVINGTON, Ind.
LAPE, David J, 66, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington with Scott Powell officiating. Visitation: Noon-2 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, Februaty 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery in Covington.
DANA, Ind.
JONES, Clement Wynn, passed away at 4:08 a.m. EST at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. with Pastors Ramona and Paul Trover officiating. Visitation: Noon-2 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
PALM BAY, Fla.
ENGLE, Mary, 93, formerly of Danville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
