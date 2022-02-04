These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ELLIS, Charles R. Ellis, 92, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton.
KNEE, Leeta “Ann”, Memorial Service: was Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home at Cremation Center in Danville. Per her wishes, she was cremated.
KNEE, Shirley “Jean”, 84, passed away on January 18, 2022 at Gardenview Nursing Home in Danville. Service: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor James Blue officiating. Per her wishes, she was cremated.
THORNSBROUGH, Fred L., 72, passed away at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday, February 2, 2022 at Life Church in Danville. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
WORTHINGTON, Tina Marie, 68, passed away at her home on January 31, 2022. A celebration of Life Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park at a later date.
CATLIN
WELSH, Tanner R., 24, passed away at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Private Service will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Darren Johnson officiating. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
BECK, Charles R., 87, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor Gary Farris officiating: Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
BURK, George Lewis, 84, passed away at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
MORGAN, Felix, 102, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Rossville Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating.
MUSK, William “Bill”, 99, passed away at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Service: Noon Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating.
RIDGE FARM
HUBBARD, Clarence W. “Cy”, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Hoult Cemetery in Chrisman.
ROSSVILLE
BURWASH, Catherine Jane, 87, passed away at 3:15 p.m. January 30, 2022 in Danville. Celebration of Life Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Mann’s Chapel Cemetery in Rossville with Steve Wilson officiating.
TILTON
CREVISTON, Julie Ann, 68, passed away at her home on January 28, 2022 with her family by her side. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery in Tilton.
COON, Raymond E., 65, passed away at 4:07 p.m. at Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his home. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Doug Knapp officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the chapel. Burial: National Cemetery in Danville at a later date.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
JENKS, Edward Duane “Bud”, 83, passed away at 10:49 a.m. (EST) at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Visitation: 12:30-2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery in Veedersburg, Ind.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
JOHNSON, Walter Earl, 80, passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Service: 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home with Don Williams and Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery
OTEHAM, Robert D. ‘Bob’,92, passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Williamsport on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 12:52 a.m. Service: 3 p.m. EST Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Attica, Ind. Visitation: 11-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Order of Eagles.
