These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
CRIPPIN, Gloria M., 62, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Potomac Cemetery.
MCCOY, Bernice Jane, 95, passed away on January 26, 2022 at her apartment in Heritage Creekside Assisted Living in Kissimmee, Fla. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Second Church of Christ of Danville with Pastor Dale DeNeal officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
O’CONNELL, Betty L., 88, passed away Saturday January 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones. A private gravesite service was held at Spring Hill Cemetery.
CATLIN
WELSH, Tanner R., 24, passed away at 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Private Service will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Darren Johnson officiating. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
BURK, George Lewis ,84, passed away at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home.
MUSK, William “Bill”, 99, passed away at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home.
OAKWOOD
CRIPPIN, Thomas E. 90, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Allhands Cemetery.
POTOMAC
POTTER, Gail D., 70, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory.
TILTON
CREVISTON, Julie Ann, 68, passed away at her home on January 28, 2022 with her family by her side. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery in Tilton.
KINGMAN, Ind.
STONEBREAKER, Jody Kay 63, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Vincent Indianapolis surrounded by her family. A private family service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Sanders Funeral Home.
STONE BLUFF, Ind.
MILLION, Billie “Bill” E. 77, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Franciscan Health East Hospital in Lafayette. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home with Pastor Daneen Rodriguez officiating. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Riverside Cemetery in Attica, Ind.
