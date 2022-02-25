These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CARVER, Scott William, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in his residence. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Osborn Prairie Cemetery near Stone Bluff, Ind., with the Rev. Gary Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow.
COVINGTON, Ind.
LIMAUGE, Sarah Elizabeth, 93, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home in King George, Vir. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Shelby Funeral Home in Covington.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
GOODMAN, Doris Elaine, 93, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation. There will be no services at this time.
