These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BECKLEY, Imogene “Jean”, 88, passed away at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center on February 22, 2022. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Rossville Cemetery following services.
HANDLEY, Jack E., 89, passed away Sunday February 13, 2022. No public services are planned.
LOMAX, Rick J., Sr., 61, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
SANTSCHI, Katherine, 100, passed away February 21, 2022. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Monday February 28, 2022 at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home in Wooster, Ohio.
CATLIN
REDDY, Frederick W. “Fred”, 76, passed away at 4:56 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home. Services: 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Catlin Church of Christ with Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the church with military honors by the American Legion Post #210.
HOOPESTON
FRY, Dale, 79, passed away at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home. He will be cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
INDIANOLA
SETSER, Nancy L., 79, passed away at 8:18 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, with Pastor James Blue officiating.
OAKWOOD
VERHOEVEN, Timothy “Tim”, 56, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home. Prayer service: 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
WESTVILLE
CZAPSKI, Delores “Dee”, 93, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
