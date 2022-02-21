These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BOSWELL, Charles, 58, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. He was cremated and will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. Celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
DOELLNER, Gabriele, 77, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. Services will be private.
MELLINGER, Mary “Pauline”, 94, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. She will be cremated and a celebration of life will be private.
BISMARCK
FREEDLUND, Ronald Eugene, 84, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. Celebration of life: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26 at the Bismarck United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Randy Robinson officiating. Visitation: 1-2:30 p.m. at the church.
HOOPESTON
CRIPPIN, Jerry Lee, 62, passed away at 2:46 p.m. on February 15, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will be private.
CRIPPIN, Linda Sue, 62, passed away at 2:46 p.m. on February 15, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will be private.
LACY, Ronald L., 72, passed away at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston following the funeral.
PETERSON, Mary Julia, 82, passed away at 2:56 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery following the funeral.
OAKWOOD
CROW, Dennis, 79, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory.
WESTVILLE
MAYBERRY, Betty, 72, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory.
ELKHART, Ind.
STEWART, Richard E., 76, passed away at 11:09 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Woodland Manor. Services: 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. with Ashton Stewart officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 until time of services.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
ALLEN, Jesse Stephen, 76, passed away on February 20, 2022. Services will be held at Grady Funeral Home.
STRAWSER CLAWSON, Wanda Marie, 90, passed away at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022. Services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.