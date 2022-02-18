These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CZAPSKI, Delores J., 93, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Urbana Place Senior Living in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
MILLER, Rev. James Hanley, 88, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Danville VA Illiana Medical Center. Per his wishes he will be cremated, and graveside burial along with military honors by American Legion Post 210 will be on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Atherton Cemetery on Perrysville Road.
PETERSEN, Mary J., 82, passed away at 2:56 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
WHITE, Diana L. (Taylor), 82, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at home. Visitation: 11-12 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Inurnment: Atherton Cemetery in Danville.
WONDERLIN, Margaret L., 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Randy Robinson officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Danville.
RIDGE FARM
VOYLES, Sarah Jo, 81, passed away at 7:05pm, Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Steve Cordle officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
ROSSVILLE
KLOTH, Stacy, 35, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation: 2–4 p.m. Monday February 21, 2022, at the Morning Star Church in Rossville. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at the church, with Pastor Dan Mikel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
WESTVILLE
THOMPSON, Clay, 26, passed away at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Paris, Kentucky. Celebration of life: 2 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: 11-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery in Georgetown.
WILSON, Gladys O., 83, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor John Mincy officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sandusky Cemetery in Westville.
WHITE HEATH
BOMAN, Linden R., 86, passed away Monday, February 14. Services will be private.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
MCKINNEY, Lula M., 84, passed away 9:30 a.m. Monday February 14, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Saturday, February 26 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday February 26, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Crum officiating. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.