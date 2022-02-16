These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BREWER, Jerry Lee, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Tilton Community Center.
DAVIS, Donald Ray, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery. Military honors by American Legion Post 210
MILLER, Gertrude Pauline, 101, passed away at 10:22 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Waters of Covington. There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ind.
MILLER, Rev. James Hanley, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Danville VA Illiana Medical Center. Per his wishes he will be cremated, and graveside burial, along with military honors by American Legion Post 210 will be on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Atherton Cemetery.
BISMARCK
FREEDLUND, Ronald E., 84, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his home. Service: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bismarck United Methodist Church with Randall Robinson officiating. Visitation: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the church. Following services, there will be a celebration at 3 p.m. which the family invites all to attend.
HOOPESTON
BRAY, Dorothy “Dot” Lorene (Kammin), 85, passed away on February 14, 2022 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Medical Center. According to her wishes, she did not want any services and cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Jordan Cemetery in Pence, Ind.
UNDERWOOD, Becky Ann, 58, passed away at 1:20 a.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Watseka Rehab in Watseka. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Sandusky Cemetery in Westville.
GEORGETOWN
SNYDER, Carrie L., 84, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Paris Health and Rehab in Paris. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Per her wishes, she will be accorded cremation rites.
OAKWOOD
ROBERTS, Helen Elaine, 82, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be private family services held and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
ROWE, Ronald Sr., 90, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Paris. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Hopewell Cemetery in Dana, Ind.
COVINGTON, Ind.
HANSON, Peter E., passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington with Pastor Joe Humrichous officiating. Visitation: 11-2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.
PAUL, Ann C., 78, passed away on February 9, 2022 at her home. A celebration of life will be held privately on Friday, February 18, 2022.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
MARSHALL, Thomas Wayne, 81, passed away at 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Masonic and Funeral Services: 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Cunningham officiating. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. (EST) at the funeral home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
