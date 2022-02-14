These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ARNOLD, Charles Lee, 84, passed away on February 11, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Paul Rebert officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BREWER, Jerry Lee, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Tilton Community Center.
DAVIS, Donald Ray, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory.
KNIGHT, James D. “Jim”, 86, passed away on February 11, 2022. Per his wishes, a private funeral services will be held for his family. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WALLEN, James Lee “Jim”, 86, passed away on February 8, 2022. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. on February 19, 2022 at CrossRoads Christian Church with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on February 19, 2022 at the church. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
CARTWRIGHT, Shigeko, 94, passed away on February 9, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
TILTON
GRAY, Dennis Gene, 75, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on February 10, 2022 at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2022 at Grace Community Church in Tilton with Pastor Stephen Barr officiating.
WESTVILLE
COWELL, Loretta, 76, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Burial: Danville VA Cemetery.
DREWS, Mark Allen, 64, passed away at 3:59 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home. Services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
SKINNER, Bertha, 81, passed away at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Lithuanian National Cemetery in Westville with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Per her wishes, she was accorded cremation rites.
MILFORD
DECKER, Charles “Chuck”, 91. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Milford Christian Church with Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the church. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
HUTSONVILLE
DONOVAN, Richard Eugene, 46, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
COVINGTON, Ind.
REW, Robert Bernard “Bob”, 92, passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on February 11, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Chris Rew officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.n. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery at a later date.
KINGMAN, Ind.
CROUCHER, Normal Eugene “Butch”, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman with Pastor Ashton Stewart officiating. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the funeral home. Cremation following the service.
HARPER, Sandy Dale, 72, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at home. Service: 1 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
LEWIS, Patricia Ann, 79, passed away at 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital with her family at her side: Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg, Ind. with Pastors Gary Johnson and Derek Jackson officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the church. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery.
WILLIAMS, Lee Harold, 75, passed away at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Service: 2 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Sterling Christian Church in Veedersburg with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation: 11 am.-2 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the church. Burial: Bonebrake Cemetery.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.
INGHAM, Ronald Edward, 82, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at home with his family with his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
CUMMING, Ga.
LENBURG, Carroll L, 84, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 .
