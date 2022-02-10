These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COLLE, Ronald Edgar, 77, passed away February 9, 2022. Service: Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
ELLIS, Charles Robert, 92, passed away at 10:29 a.m. February 3, 2022 at his home. Services will be private and Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
SMITH, Charles E. "Chuck", 87, passed away on February 9, 2022 at his home. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Kiley Garrison officiating. Visitation: 1:30-2 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery with Military honors.
FAIRMOUNT
YOHO, Abbydine J, 89, passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Gardenview Manor Nursing Home in Danville. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with Pastor James Blue officiating.
GEORGETOWN
CONKLIN, Michael Teal, 62, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
HOOPESTON
MARTINEZ, Amalia "Molly", 76, passed away at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. Visitation: 10-11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Following the funeral mass, she will be cremated.
RIDGE FARM
BEESON, Phillip, 78, services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Vermilion Valley Vineyard, 3733 Poolside Drive in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m-1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the venue. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla.
McARDLE, Diane Louise, passed away on January 29, 2022. A celebration of Life service is being planned for the summer. Burial: Sandusky Cemetery in Westville.
