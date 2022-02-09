These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
KIBLER, Lisa Marie, 60, passed away at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
MULLEN, Billy Bert, 84, passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Sarge’s Banquet Hall in Danville. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory in assisting the family.
NIJAK, William M., 74, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2022 at Gardenview Manor in Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory.
SMALLEY, William, 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Memorial Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BISMARCK
STARGELL, Wanda Ann (Stingley), 65, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life dinner: 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2022 at the Tilton Community Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
CATLIN
KRANKAVITCH, Mary Ann, 81, passed away on February 4, 2022. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2022 at Robison Chapel with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2022 at the chapel. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin.
FAIRMOUNT
DARR, David Walter, 93, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville with Father Steven Loftus officiating. Rosary: 3 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Robison Chapel. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the chapel. Burial: Davis Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
CONKLIN, Michael Teal, 62, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory.
HOOPESTON
CHERRY, Martha 92, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Heritage Health and Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Service: Noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Rankin Union Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
METZ, Christine, 67, passed away at 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, Ind. As per her wishes, she will be accorded cremation rites.
TILTON
FITZSIMMONS, John Leonard, 85, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
WESTVILLE
HARDY, James, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Westville.
CISSNA PARK
STEINER, Betty, 95, passed away at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her home. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday February 12, 2022 at the Cissna Park United Methodist Church with Pastor Ashley Clifton officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the church. Burial: Cissna Park Cemetery.
SAVOY
ROSNETT, A. Ramona. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Stan Evans officiating. Visitation: 5-6 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the funeral home. .
COVINGTON, Ind.
LATOZ, Patsy Ann, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Covington First Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Harkleroad officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
GREENWOOD, Ind.
PARKER, Joyce Ann, 69, passed away on February 2, 2022 at Greenwood Healthcare. Celebration of Life: Noon (EST) Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Ind. Visitation: 10-noon EST on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Lower Mounds Cemetery in Covington.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
SILVER, Joyce, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Attica, Ind. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home in Attica, Ind..
