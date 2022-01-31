These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DIAZ, Aurora, 75, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
LeNEVE, Judith Eileen, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. There will be private family-only services.
MARSH, Tawnya D., 50, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
NELSON, Terry, 84, passed away January 24, 2022 in Urbana. A graveside service and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on February 4, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery
BISMARCK
STARGELL, Wanda A., 65, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
HOOPESTON
LEWSADER, Dianna Lynn, 61, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 with her family by her side. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown with Doug Knapp officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
MORGAN, Felix, 102, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home.
OAKWOOD
SANDS, Loring B. “Larry”, died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Godley officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery Mausoleum.
CRIPPIN, Thomas E. 90, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Allhands Cemetery.
POTOMAC
BERGMAN, Helen M., 81, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Potomac Church of Christ with Pastor Randy Walters officiating. Visitation: 4- 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
HUBBARD, Clarence W. “Cy”, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Hoult Cemetery in Chrisman.
ROSSVILLE
RITTER, Thomas 55, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Per his wishes, he was cremated. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Rossville Church of Christ with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating.. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
SIDELL
GUTHRIE, Agnes Alberta, 92, passed away at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Robison Chapel with Pastor Clyde Snyder officiating: Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery.
STATE LINE, Ind.
HALL-COLLINS, Doris, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 27 at her home. Service: 11 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home in Attica, Ind. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. EDT on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the funeral home.
TILTON
CREVISTON, Julie Ann, 68, passed away at her home on January 28, 2022 with her family by her side. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery in Tilton.
WELLINGTON
DALE, Connie, 75, passed away at 5:23 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday February 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Flora Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BECKER, Ruth, 104, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Waters of Covington.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
OTEHAM, Robert D. ‘Bob’,92, passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Williamsport on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 12:52 a.m. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
