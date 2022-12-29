These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
MCHONE, Michael, A., 69, died Dec. 24. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the funeral home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery.
MOODY, Angela, 43, died at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 24. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
SNIDER, Richard D., 69, died Dec. 27. Arrangements are pending.
ZEMONT, Helen Elizabeth, 84, died Dec. 25. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the funeral home. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum.
GEORGETOWN
PHELPS, Kim Earl, 66, died Dec. 24. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard. Services: 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the church.
AMBIA, Ind.
NERN, Edna Mae, 94, died Dec. 25. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 29 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Locust Grove Cemetery.
