These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
GUTTERRIDGE, Roger A., 52, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home.
KINNEY, Loita (Jones), 90, passed away on April 6, 2022 at Casita Senior Living in Rio Rancho, N.M.
WHITE, Martha, 95, died on April 4, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
COBERLEY, Nancy, 85, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Funeral: 3 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Ind. with Pastor Tony DeMoss officiating. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.