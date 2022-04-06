These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
SMITH, Mary, 86, passed away at 9:22 p.m. on April 4, 2022 at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Pana. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at the funeral home.
SMITH, Stephen, 51, passed away on March 30, 2022. Memorial service: 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, 102 Indiana St.
WRIGHT, Connie, 60, passed away on March 30, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the White Oak Barn in Kennekuk Park, with a potluck style cookout following the service.
WESTVILLE
DELP, William, 84, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
