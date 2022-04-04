These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BOLTON, Linda, 73, passed away on April 2, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Randall Robinson officiating.
DREJEWSKI, Joan, 80, passed away on April 2, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
PERRY, Dorothea, 95, passed away April 3, 2022 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Funeral: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the funeral home.
TRIVETT, Donna J., 86, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2022 in Morris. Graveside services: 12 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery.
VINSON, C. Irene, 97, passed away at 10:34 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Davis Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Snyder officiating.
COVINGTON, Ind.
ABERNATHY, Rick, 64, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Ind. Celebration of life: 1-5 p.m. (EST) Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Rivercrest Golf Course.
CLEM, Norman, 91, passed away April 1, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Shelby Funeral Home. Funeral: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home with Andy Harkleroad officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.