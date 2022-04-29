These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
THOMAS, Winifred Lillian, 96, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Danville. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Rossville Church of Christ with Pastor Kevin Perdy officiating. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the church..
VISH, Donald, 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by friends and family. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Dennis Starkey officiating. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the funeral home. .
BISMARCK
BRADFORD, Ralph “Dean”, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation 1-2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville.
HOOPESTON
LONGFELLOW, Judith Ann “Judy”, 67, passed away at 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her home. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
WELLINGTON
MCCLURE, Betty, 82, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Service: Noon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
AMBIA, Ind.
NERN, Golden “Dale”, 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 27,20222 at Green Hill Manor in Fowler, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. with Pastor Rod Andrews officiating. Visitation: Noon-2 p.m. EDT Monday, May 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Locust Grove Cemetery in Ambia, Ind.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.
OMAHEN, Reva, 92, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park next to her husband, Stanley.
