DANVILLE
CAPERELLI, William, 44, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
MAINORD, Evelyn Juanita passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Entombment: Spring Hill Cemetery mausoleum.
RODRIGUEZ, Thomas, 74, passed away at 3:46 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral: 1 p.m. EDT Friday, April 29, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. Visitation: Noon EDT Friday at the funeral home.
WHEELER, Kenneth, 63, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
EAST LYNN
HOUMES, George Robert, 79, passed away at 10:54 Friday, April 22, 2022 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Pastor Steve Ingram officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
PETERSON, Brian Andrew, 54, passed away at 2:29 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 a the Renaissance Care Center in Canton. Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WELLINGTON
MCCLURE, Betty, 82, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
