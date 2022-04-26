DANVILLE
ANDERSON, Mary, passed away April 24, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
FITHIAN
CARTER, Bruce J., 64, passed away at 10:52 p.m. on April 19, 2022 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. John Luther Church, 203 E. Church St., Royal. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
WESTVILLE
WILLARD, Geraldine, 91, passed away at 6:56 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor John Mincey officiating. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
