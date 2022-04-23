DANVILLE
HILL, Perry Wayne, 83, passed away April 9, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Per his wishes, his body was donated to science.
MCCOY, Larry Edward passed away on April 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave. with Pastor James Yonkers officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. April 26, 2022 at the church.
CANTON
PETERSON, Brian, 54, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Renaissance Care Center in Canton. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
INMAN, Stanley William, 61, passed away at 10 a.m. on April 18, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating.
ROSSVILLE
THOMAS, Winifred, 96, passed away at 3:29 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
WASHINGTON
HASTEN, Alpha Mardeen passed away at 11:38 a.m. on April 20. 2022 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka. Services will be private.
WESTVILLE
ROBERTS, Diana June, 79, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SUTTLES, Charles Henry, 87, passed away at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. April 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, Ind. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. April 24, 2022 at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.