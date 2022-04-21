DANVILLE
KELLER, Pearley Jr., 93, passed away on April 14, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1p.m. at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Burial: Allhands Cemetery in Kickapoo State Park.
RIEXINGER, Tina, 71, passed away April 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
SCHACKMANN, Sandra, 73, passed away April 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
INMAN, Stanley, 61, passed away at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
ROSSVILLE
SUTTER, Daniel, 79, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Arrangements are pending.
ST. JOSEPH
WRIGHT, Nicholas, J., 33, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Funeral: 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, with Happy and Dianne Leman and Sam Stow officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the church.
ELKHART, Ind.
SELF, Loren P., 64, passed away April 19, 2022. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home, 215 N. Division St., Cayuga, Ind. Burial: Miller Cemetery.
KINGMAN, Ind.
KILLBY, Vicky, 75, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 in Coffeeville, Ala. Graveside services and burial: 2 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at McKendree Cemetery in Georgetown, Ill., with Kurt Flora officiating.
