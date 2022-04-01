These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CALDWELL, Robert passed away on March 29, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Monarch Special Events Center in Monticello with Jason Epperson officiating. Open house will follow until 7 p.m.
DICKERSON, William, 80, passed away on March 23, 2022. Memorial service: 12 p.m. April 2 at Untouchables Motorcycle Club.
DILLON, Alan, 71, passed away at 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Wednesday April 6, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor David Leary officiating. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the chapel.
GOSSER, Michael Wayne, 44, passed away April 1, 2022 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. He will be cremated.
CATLIN
KRANKAVITCH, Richard, 82, passed away at 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Robison Chapel with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the chapel.
HOOPESTON
SPEAR, Norman, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
CAYUGA, Ind.
PETERSON, Leslie Wayne, 68, passed away at 4:31 p.m. CDT Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. Services: 4 p.m. EDT Monday, April 4, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home; Officiating: Pastor John Goldfuss; Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. EDT Monday, April 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
PEACOCK, Kelley, 62, passed away March 28, 2022 at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Center in San Antonio, Tex. Services will be private.
