These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CRAWLEY, Jack O., 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St. with Father Bo Schmitt officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St.
PROCTOR, Marilyn, 74, passed away on April 5, 2022. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Assembly Danville, 428 N. Walnut St. with Pastor Doug Knapp officiating. Visitation: 2 p.m. April 23, 2022 at the church.
ROBECK, Raymond passed away March 23, 2022 at his home.
GEORGETOWN
KILGASKI, Vicki Lynn (Tucker), passed away on March 4, 2022 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, Fla. Services will be private.
POTOMAC
HOSHAUER, Carl, 82, passed away on April 13, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 12 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. April 18, 2022 at the funeral home.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
BARRY, John Leo, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. CST Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, with Father Steven Loftus officiating.
