These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
EDWARDS, Rosemary Ruth, 85, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the funeral home.
IVEY, Doris M., 89, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Services will be private.
TURNER, Frederick, 83, passed away at 10:19 a.m. on April 12, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rod Godley officiating and military rites accorded by American Legion Post 210.
WESTVILLE
ROBERTS, Susan, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m – 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St.
COVINGTON, Ind.
GALLOWAY, Donald Eugene, 80, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home. There will be no public services.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
BARRY, John Leo, 90, passed away on April 12, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Steven Loftus officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.