These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BUNTING, Marilyn Edwina, 66, died at 9:38 a.m. on April 5, 2022 at her home in Spring Hill, Tenn. Celebration of life will be held at her home with family and friends at a later date.
SHOAF, Glenn M. 85, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
WHEELER, Rosemary, 84, passed away on April 7, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Rosary service will take place at 3:30 p.m. prior to the visitation. Prayer Service: 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 818 Wendt Ave. led by Father Loftus.
HOMER
MITCHELL, Mattie, 84, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
ALLEN, James, 80, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
LEBANON, Ind.
PALCISKO, Mary Lynn, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Homewood Health Care in Lebanon, Ind. Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. CST at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola, Ill. with Pastor Phil Jackson officiating.
