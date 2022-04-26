DANVILLE — The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has chosen Dean Carlton as the 2022 recipient of the annual First Citizen award.
Carlton has been a leader in the Danville community for many years. He is currently the managing partner for Heritage Development.
Outside of his routine duties, Carlton has served on several boards in the community. Carlton served as board chair for the Danville Area Economic Development Corporation from 2000-2002. He led the efforts to combine this organization with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce to form Vermilion Advantage.
Carlton has been a member of the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS since 1993. During his membership, he served as president of the AMBUCS chapter just a few years after joining. He also served as a board chair for the AMBUCS Home Show. He has been the driving force behind the partnership with Turtle Run to enhance and continue AMBUCS Friday Nights. He continues to make the Friday night concerts the spectacular, family fun events they are today.
Carlton also is an avid hot air balloonist and has had a passion for hot air ballooning for quite some time. He is a member of the Balloon Federation of America and even became a member of the board, then eventually became president, all voluntarily.
He has been an integral part of bringing back Balloons over Vermilion to this city. He and his family and friends have kept balloons flying in the area; providing free entertainment for all who experience the joy of seeing those colorful balloons in the air.
Carlton is a man who has no problem giving of his time and volunteering his knowledge and skills to help others. He is a man of many talents; he can also be seen from time-to-time DJing special events in the community, and there was once a time where you would find him behind the scenes of his daughter’s choral music productions.
There are many wonderful ways to describe Dean Carlton but one thing is for sure, he exemplifies the qualities and characteristics of a First Citizen.
