Attorney Frank Brittingham was entertaining a history group at his home when one of the young men mentioned he had been on a tour of Europe the previous summer. “Have you ever toured the continent?” he asked his host. “I have, one time back in the 1940s,” Frank answered. “They called the tour World War II.” That reply was vintage Brittingham. Frank had a fine, dry sense of humor.
I thought of that night and Frank when members of his family recently donated items from his World War II service to the Vermilion County Museum. They were in a small wooden military supply box. Frank was an officer in the 146th Regiment of the 6th Armored Division during the war. Among the items in the box was the Bronze Star he earned and a folded green parachute. It had been dropped with supplies for his armored unit when he was fighting in Europe following D-Day. There were also several other artifacts in the container including his compass and a worn, folded American flag.
The notation on the Bronze Star award stated, “In order to get vital messages through, he aided his messengers by carrying messages himself over routes under enemy fire.” This took place in France following the D-Day invasion in 1944.
Following the war, Frank took advantage of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act (G.I. Bill of Rights) to attend the University of Illinois and eventually earn a law degree. He car-pooled from Danville to the U. of I. with other World War II veterans. University of Chicago President Robert Maynard Hutchins did not approve of the G.I. Bill. He predicted the returning veterans who entered colleges and universities would turn the institutions into “hobo jungles.”
When Frank showed me the newspaper article containing Hutchins’ remarks, he said, “That statement kind of inspired me, I think we were a pretty good bunch of hobos.” Jim Howery, a veteran in Frank’s car-pool commented on the G.I. Bill of Rights, “It was one investment that the government made that really paid off.” History has proven that observation to be true. Howery piloted a B-17 bomber on 26 missions in Europe during the war.
Frank Brittingham enjoyed the legal profession, but his passion was history. To him a lengthy land abstract was a treasure. He would point out how the document’s legend of the land recorded the successes, failures, trials and tribulations of the people who owned it. “By golly, would you look at this,” he would say when he had an interesting item he wanted someone to read.
He also made a list and map of all the cemeteries and family burial plots he could locate in Vermilion County. In his last years he was working on researching the origin of the city street names in Danville. Frank died in 2004 before he completed that project.
Their numbers are rapidly dwindling away now, the millions of citizens like Frank who served in World War II. There were only a few elites, like Robert Maynard Hutchins, who failed to grasp what their service and sacrifice accomplished. The citizens of a grateful nation realized and appreciated what they did. They gave them a title they deserved, “The Greatest Generation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.