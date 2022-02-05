In his diary, Walter B. Tillotson recorded on July 12, 1859, he and Jeremiah Butz watered their horses from water flowing out of a tree “about four feet above ground.” It was located southwest of present day Potomac. A hundred and sixteen years later, Potomac celebrated its Centennial Year. A book was published for the occasion and it was titled, Potomac — The Artesian Village. The book noted in Days Gone By, camp meetings were held near the tree from which artesian water flowed southwest of Potomac.
Ruth Nash added information to that thread of history. She informed me she spent nearly half her life in Potomac and she had fond memories of her childhood there in the early 1900s. She recalled it was a “bustling place” back then. She remembered Jeremiah Butz, who had watered his horse at the tree in 1860 had then moved into Potomac. She noted he had married Rebecca Tillotson, the sister of the young man who kept the diary.
She recalled Butz settled on the southeast side of Potomac. “He built a nice home and greenhouse and he made a pond with an island, he had ducks and planted peonies and other shrubs around it with benches for the public to sit on and feed the ducks.” The water in the pond was supplied by an artesian well. She remembered he was called “Uncle Jerry” by residents then.
Ruth noted Butz had a milk house with a large concrete tank. An artesian well provided water that flowed in and out of the tank. She observed there were bricks in the tank and large crocks of milk were placed on the bricks to keep cool. When she visited she watched Rebecca Butz skim cream off the top of the milk for customers. She remembered her father did carpenter work for the Butz family and she and her younger brother often visited there.
Eudora, the daughter of Jeremiah and Rebecca Butz, married Doctor Charles Van Doren. He practiced medicine in the tiny Vermilion County village of Hope. By the early 1900s Doctor Van Doren had moved with his family to Urbana, but Ruth Nash recalled the family still came to Potomac often to visit Jeremiah and Rebecca. She noted they came by way of Rantoul where they boarded the train coming from Peoria to West Lebanon that stopped in Potomac.
There were five sons in the Van Doren family. Two of them, Mark and Carl, became talented published authors and each had an exceptional career in the literary field. Mark was on the staff at Columbia University for decades and Carl was a historian, literary critic, and biographer. Both earned a Pulitzer Prize for their works. The small village of Hope had the rare distinction of being the birth place of two brothers who earned the distinguished award.
In 1987, Ruth Nash told me she still had a shrub in her yard that came from Jerry Butz. She was then living in Rossville on Gilbert Street. She was a historian who wrote down things as they happened “so I would remember them,” she said. She was one of the dedicated women who served on the committee that renovated and preserved historic Mann’s Chapel south of Rossville.
In her letters to me, Ruth sometimes remarked on things she wanted to get done before, “I put down my shovel and my hoe.” She eventually put them down, but not before she accomplished many tasks she was dedicated to. People like Ruth provide the needle for the thread of history.
